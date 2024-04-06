RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in match number 19 of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6. RR have made a terrific start to their IPL 2024 campaign, winning three out of three matches. RCB are struggling with one win and three losses from four games.

Rajasthan completed a hat-trick of wins in the competition by getting the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets in their previous match. Bowling first, RR held MI to 125-9 as Trent Boult (3-22) and Yuzvendra Chahal (3-11) came up with excellent performances, while Nandre Burger chipped in with 2-32. The in-form Riyan Parag then guided the chase with 54* off 39 balls.

Bengaluru came up with a lethargic effort to go down to Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 28 runs in their previous match. Bowling first, they did reasonably well to restrict LSG to 181-5. Their famed batting line-up, however, once again failed to deliver as RCB were bowled out for 153 in 19.4 overs.

Today's RR vs RCB toss result

RR have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Sanju Samson said:

"[It has] something to do with the opposition and something to do with the current conditions as well. It's a fresh wicket, expecting some help for the seamers and expecting some dew as well."

Rajasthan are going in with an unchanged side. For Bengaluru, Saurav Chauhan comes into the playing XI.

RR vs RCB - Today's match playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Saurav Chauhan, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal

Today's RR vs RCB pitch report

According to WV Raman, the pitch is the same as the others at the venue - it's hard, there’s a bit of grass in it and it's well prepared. He reckons that the batters will relish batting here, but adds that there is something for the fast bowlers due to the extra bounce. Raman also stated that this particular surface offers more turn for the spinners than any other at this venue as there are some dry areas.

Today's RR vs RCB match players list

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubham Dubey, Abid Mushtaq, Rovman Powell, Kunal Singh Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Keshav Maharaj, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Mahipal Lomror, Mayank Dagar, Reece Topley, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, Karn Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Will Jacks, Manoj Bhandage, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Akash Deep, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma

RR vs RCB - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Jayaraman Madanagopal, Tapan Sharma

TV umpire: Alex Wharf

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty