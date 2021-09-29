RR vs RCB memes, IPL 2021: Top 10 funny memes from today's match

Rajasthan Royals completed a hat-trick of defeats in IPL 2021 tonight as they lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets. Despite getting off to an excellent start, RR failed to dominate RCB in the Indian Premier League fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field first at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The decision seemed to have backfired as Evin Lewis and Yashasvi Jaiswal added 77 runs in just 8.2 overs. Lewis went on to complete his half-century, and after 11 overs, RR were 100/1.

However, once Lewis lost his wicket, the Rajasthan Royals failed to keep their momentum going. RR lost eight wickets for 49 runs in the last nine overs to end with only 149/9 in 20 overs. At one stage, 170-180 looked on the cards for RR, but they finished below 150.

In response, the Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 153/3 in 17.1 overs. Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli provided a decent start to the team, adding 48 runs in 5.2 overs. Both batters lost their wickets in the space of two overs. However, the duo of KS Bharat and Glenn Maxwell ensured RCB did not suffer a collapse like RR.

Bharat aggregated 44 runs off 35 deliveries while Maxwell smashed an unbeaten 30-ball 50 to guide the Royal Challengers home. With this win, RCB have cemented their position in the Top 4 while RR remain in the bottom 4 of the IPL 2021 standings.

Best memes from the IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore

Cricket fans shared quite a few memes on social media during the IPL 2021 match between RR and RCB. Here are some of the top picks:

