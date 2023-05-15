RR vs RCB: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 112 runs in yesterday’s (May 14) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Batting first after winning the toss, RCB posted a competitive 171/5 on the board as Faf du Plessis (55 off 44) and Glenn Maxwell (54 off 33) once again contributed half-centuries.

In the chase, RR were bundled out for a paltry 59 in 10.3 overs as Wayne Parnell starred with 3/10. Rajasthan’s total is the third lowest in IPL history and their second lowest in the T20 league - a massive setback to their playoff qualification hopes.

Chasing 172, RR got off to a horror start as Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) smashed the second delivery from Mohammed Siraj straight to Virat Kohli at mid-off. Jos Buttler also fell without scoring, chipping Parnell to cover-point. Rajasthan were three down for seven in the second over when Sanju Samson (4) top-edged a slog off Parnell and the skier was brilliantly caught by Anuj Rawat.

Devdutt Padikkal came in as the “Impact Player”, but did not last long. He was also out for 4, flicking Michael Bracewell to midwicket. RR had lost half their side for 28 before the end of the powerplay as Parnell trapped Joe Root lbw. Dhruv Jurel (1) also could not make an impact, holing out to deep midwicket off Bracewell.

Shimron Hetmyer top-scored with 35 off 19. He perished to Maxwell, mistiming a big hit. At the other end, Ravichandran Ashwin was run-out without facing a ball, while Karn Sharma took the last two wickets to fall.

Rawat cameo lifts RCB to 171/5 after du Plessis and Maxwell's fifties

Batting first, Bangalore lost Virat Kohli for 18 off 19 as he was foxed by a slower ball from KM Asif. Du Plessis and Maxwell then added 69 for the second wicket. While the RCB skipper hit three fours and two sixes, Maxwell smashed five fours and three maximums.

The second-wicket stand was broken when Du Plessis toe-ended a big hit off Asif’s bowling in the 15th over. Adam Zampa then struck a double blow. Mahipal Lomror (1) completely miscued a slog, while Dinesh Karthik (0) was trapped lbw as he looked to hit one across the line, but missed the ball.

Maxwell also departed after going past his half-century, cleaned up by a Sandeep Sharma yorker as he attempted a reverse sweep. Anuj Rawat (29* off 11) played a fine cameo to lift RCB past the 170-run mark. He smacked Asif for two sixes and a four off the last three balls of the innings.

RR vs RCB: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Maxwell and Du Plessis struck impressive half-centuries for Bangalore. Rawat chipped in with a crucial cameo and was good in the field as well. With the ball, Parnell was outstanding with figures of 3/10.

For RR, leggie Zampa was the standout bowler with figures of 2/25, while Hetmyer contributed a quick-fire 35 in a total of 59.

Parnell was named Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling effort.

