"Ruturaj Gaikwad is Babar Azam of CSK" - Fans slam Chennai skipper after poor show with bat in IPL 2025 match vs PBKS

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad had another dismal outing with the bat against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, April 8. He got out after scoring 1 off 3 balls at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Chandigarh.

Ad

Chasing 220 for a win, Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway got the team off to a good start. They added 61 runs for the first wicket before Glenn Maxwell foxed Ravindra with an away-going delivery.

The dismissal brought Gaikwad in the middle, who couldn't make any significant impact with the bat. He was dismissed the next over after holing out to Shashank Singh off Lockie Ferguson's bowling. It was a hard length delivery from the New Zealander, and Gaikwad tried to dispatch it through the midwicket region. However, the CSK skipper managed to find the thick inside of the bat, and it flew to Shashank, who didn't make any mistake.

Ad

Trending

Fans slammed Ruturaj Gaikwad for another poor display with the bat this season. He has aggregated 122 runs in five matches at an average of 24.40, including two half-centuries.

Here are some reactions on X:

"Captain Ruturaj is gone after contributing a gigantic total of 1 run in the chase of 220 runs," a fan wrote.

"Ruturaj Gaikwad you ain't beating the 180+ chase allegations anytime soon brother," another fan chimed in.

Ad

"Ruturaj Gaikwad chasing 180+ is like Windows update: starts slow, crashes midway, and never finishes. Legend stuff, really," one fan wrote.

"Missed another century by just 99 runs. Got to feel for him," another fan poked fun at him.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Devon Conway and Shivam Dube keep CSK in hunt for a win

Despite losing Rachin Ravindra and Ruturaj Gaikwad in quick succession, CSK are still in the hunt for the run chase, thanks to Devon Conway and Shivam Dube.

At the time of writing, the duo has added 80 runs for the third wicket to keep the Super Kings in line for the second win of IPL 2025.

The five-time champions are currently stranded at second from the bottom with two points from four matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankush Das Ankush is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda covering news, listicles, features, and exclusives. A graduate in Commerce and an accountant by qualification, Ankush followed his true calling for sports journalism, and today, has over 8 years of experience having working for the likes of Sportzwiki and Cricfit. Ankush places a very high emphasis on factual accuracy in his articles and believes in representing the true image of the story. Writing in the simplest and most easy-to-understand language possible, especially for those not well-versed with English, is one of his strengths.



Ankush, who captained his state in the National School games, is a big fan of Ravichandran Ashwin. He admires his unconventional thinking and his eagerness to keep learning despite being a legend of the game. His favorite cricket team is Australia because of their mentality and fighting spirit, and them beating India in the 2003 World Cup final left a lasting impression on him.



Apart from watching and covering cricket, Ankush also likes to read books whenever possible. Know More