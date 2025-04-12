Ruturaj Gaikwad and his wife pose with Ajinkya Rahane’s family after CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match [In Picture]

Ruturaj Gaikwad and his wife Utkarsha Pawar posed with the family of Ajinkya Rahane after the IPL 2025 match between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, April 11, at Chepauk. Gaikwad did not play the encounter, as he was previously ruled out of the season due to an elbow injury.

MS Dhoni took over Super Kings' captaincy in his absence, also leading them against KKR, but the side's performance only took a further hit. CSK slumped to their fifth successive loss in IPL 2025 as KKR beat them in a one-sided game by eight wickets.

After the match, Ruturaj and his wife interacted with KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane's wife, Radhika Dhopavkar, and their two children. The former shared the picture on his Instagram story. Notably, the two were teammates at CSK until last year.

You can watch his story below:

Ruturaj Gaikwad's recent Instagram story.

Sunil Narine's all-round show helps KKR register a thumping win vs CSK at the Chepauk in IPL 2025

CSK batted first in the contest after losing the toss and scored a paltry 103 for nine in 20 overs. Apart from Shivam Dube (31*), Vijay Shankar (29), and Devon Conway (12), none of the batters could get into double digits. Sunil Narine bowled a sensational spell of 4-0-13-3 on a slow pitch to put KKR in the driver's seat. Varun Chakaravarthy (2/22) and Harshit Rana (2/16) supported him well.

KKR then galloped to 107/2 in just 10.2 overs, boosting their net run-rate with a comprehensive victory. Reflecting on his team's win at the post-match presentation, Kolkata captain Ajinkya Rahane said:

"We executed our plans well, I must say! But, can't give anything away here now with so many matches still left! I thought that the wicket will play better, but I don't want to take anything away from our bowlers. Really happy with all the bowlers today! I'm enjoying my cricket, enjoying my batting."

He added:

"I've worked hard, and am keeping it simple. We didn't think about the net run rate initially, but as we went along, we pressed the accelerator. We are bound to lose a few matches, but we will like to win more matches on the go now. The boys are putting in the hard yards."

KKR are now third in the IPL 2025 points table, while CSK languish in the ninth spot.

