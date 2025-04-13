"Sabko pata hoga maine kiska bat liya phir se" - Abhishek Sharma's stunning revelation after scoring 141 in SRH vs PBKS IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

India and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma revealed that he used Shubman Gill's bat when scoring a whirlwind century against Punjab Kings (PBKS) yesterday (April 12). Abhishek scored 141 runs in 55 deliveries as SRH registered the second-highest successful chase in IPL history.
Speaking to the official IPL website after the game, Abhishek said that he forgot to mention Gill and thank him, saying:
"One more mention I forgot to make. Our last game was against GT, and sabko pata hoga maine kiska bat liya phir se [Everyone might know whose bat I had asked for]. Thanks to Shubman for giving his bat. I had specially written that I wanted to do something for the Orange Army, and I think it was my lucky day as well."
Abhishek also spoke about his parents watching him from the stands for this game. He said:
"It is very special, my father has watched me since my U-14 games. He has watched each and every ball I have played. If you have zoomed him, you will know, and he is my first coach as well. It is very special when you have your parents watching. Ask any player, and they will tell you a mother's blessings are very special. I always wanted to do well, knowing that my parents have come from far to watch me play."
Records galore as Abhishek's whirlwind 141 helps SRH chase down 245 against PBKS
SunRisers Hyderabad smashed their way to a record chase in the cash-rich event. The IPL 2016 champions scripted the second-highest chase in the league's history. Abhishek Sharma scored 141 runs in 55 balls, which now happens to be the highest individual score by an Indian in IPL.
With that, SRH registered their second win of the season. They are ninth on the points table and will face Mumbai Indians on April 17 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.
