"Sach me kaliyug aa gaya hai" - Top 10 funny memes as RCB, PBKS, and DC occupy first three positions in IPL 2025 points table

Fans online shared hilarious memes as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Delhi Capitals (DC) occupy the top three positions in the points table after the conclusion of the 13th match of IPL 2025. These three are the only teams not to win the IPL trophy from among the eight old franchises.

RCB has begun the new season positively with convincing away wins against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Chennai Super Kings and are in pole position in the table with an impressive net run rate of +2.266.

PBKS is looking like one of the strong title contenders this season under new captain Shreyas Iyer. They beat GT and LSG without much trouble and currently occupy the second spot below the Royal Challengers.

With Axar Patel at the helm, DC also got off to a good start in IPL 2025, registering wins over LSG and SRH, currently inhabiting the third position in the points table.

Fans observed the good performances of the three teams in the first 13 games of IPL 2025 and expressed their reactions by sharing funny memes on social media platforms. One of the memes read:

"Sach me kaliyug aa gaya hai (Kali Yuga has really arrived)."

RCB will face GT in Match 14 of IPL 2025 in Bengaluru

The current table toppers will play their first home game of IPL 2025 tonight (April 2) against the Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra previewed the match in his recent YouTube video and was curious to see how RCB performs at home after impressive performances in away fixtures. He said:

"It's RCB's first home game. They have reached here after winning two successive games. They beat the defending champions KKR in Kolkata and breached the Chennai fortress by beating CSK in Chepauk. However, how will they play at home?"

He continued:

"They are one of the few teams whose numbers at home are not that good, but they have come after such good victories away from home and the team is looking strong with a quality bowling lineup. If this team plays well at home, their qualification will look good. So Bengaluru must start very strongly at home."

