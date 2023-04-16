Sachin Tendulkar and Arjun Tendulkar become the first father-son pair to play in the IPL

Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar made history by becoming the first father-son duo to play in the IPL when Arjun Tendulkar's long-awaited debut finally came to fruition. Arjun was named in the playing XI for the Mumbai Indians (MI) encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Whankede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 16.

The 23-year-old moved from Mumbai to Goa and had an impressive debut season in the Ranji Trophy 2022/23, scoring 223 runs and picking up 12 wickets in seven matches. The left-hander scored a century on his debut against Rajasthan.

Arjun also had a good outing in the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), picking up ten wickets at an economy rate of just 5.69 runs per over in seven matches.

Sachin Tendulkar represented the Mumbai Indians as a player from 2008-2013 before becoming a mentor for the franchise. In his six-year career in the IPL, Sachin has scored 2,334 runs at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 120.

Sachin also won the Orange Cap in the 2010 season, scoring 618 runs at an average of 47.53 in 15 matches. His last outing for the Mumbai Indians was in the final of the now-defunct Champions League in 2013, which MI won by beating the Rajasthan Royals.

Duan Jansen's debut for MI against KKR makes him and Marco Jansen the first twins to play in the IPL

Marco and Duan Jansen became the first twins to play in the IPL.

There was more history in the making when Duan Jansen made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

The pair of Marco and Duan Jansen became the first identical twins to play in the IPL. It is worth noting that Marco Jansen also made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2021, before moving to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2022.

While Duan is new to the block, Marco has been a revelation for the Proteas since his debut in December 2021 against India. He has picked up 44 Test wickets and 10 ODI wickets thus far in his career.

Duan Jansen was part of the MI Cape Town franchise in the recent SA T20 league and picked up four wickets in as many matches.

Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to field first, with Suryakumar Yadav acting as captain for the match due to regular skipper Rohit Sharma missing out with a stomach bug. Rohit was, however, named as part of the Impact Subs should his services be needed during MI's batting innings.

