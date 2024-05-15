A few foreigners have started leaving IPL 2024 to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Rajasthan Royals' (RR) wicketkeeper Jos Buttler grabbed the headlines by deciding to return to the UK for the home T20I series against Pakistan.

Like Buttler, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Will Jacks, and Reece Topley also left for England. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada left the Punjab Kings to heal his soft tissue infection ahead of T20 World Cup.

As per reports, Punjab Kings' captain Sam Curran and wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow were also expected to leave for England this week, but they have traveled to Guwahati for the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Quite a few fans were confused to see both Curran and Bairstow in the match squad for the game against Rajasthan Royals because Buttler, who plays for RR, has already left. A confused fan wrote on X:

"Sam Curran abhi tak gya nhi kya England?" (Has Sam Curran not returned to England yet?)

Expand Tweet

A Royal Challengers Bengaluru fan was confused to see Bairstow and Curran playing this match, while his team's English players Will Jacks and Reece Topley have left for home.

"How the hell are Bairstow and Curran still playing for PBKS?" he asked on X.

Expand Tweet

Another IPL fan also had the same question as he commented under Rajasthan Royals' post on X:

"Sam and Jonny haven't left?"

Expand Tweet

Can Sam Curran and Jonny Bairstow help Punjab Kings win this IPL 2024 match?

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Skipper Sam Curran opened the bowling for the visitors and dismissed RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the first over itself.

RR have reached 40/1 in the seventh over. It will be interesting to see if PBKS can spoil RR's chances of a top-2 finish in IPL 2024.

You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.