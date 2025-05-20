  • home icon
  • Sam Curran doppelganger mocks Lucknow spinner by imitating notebook celebration during LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Sam Curran doppelganger mocks Lucknow spinner by imitating notebook celebration during LSG vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

By Aayushman Vishwanathan
Modified May 20, 2025 01:34 IST
Digvesh Rathi and Ayush Badoni. (Credits: LSG X)
England cricketer Sam Curran's lookalike mocked Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi by wearing a SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) jersey during the IPL 2025 match on Monday at the Ekana International Stadium. A video surfaced on social media as the fan was performing the notebook celebration when everything was going wrong for the Super Giants.

The incident occurred during the 14th over of the innings when Kamindu Mendis started Digvesh Rathi's fourth with a boundary. He followed it up with another after Ravi Bishnoi committed a fielding lapse at mid-wicket. As the cameras panned to the fan, he was seen performing the notebook celebration. The gesture was for Rathi, who gave a similar sendoff after taking the wicket of Abhishek Sharma that culminated in an argument between him and the SunRisers opener.

also-read-trending Trending

Watch the video of the fan mocking the LSG spinner:

The final over from Rathi yielded three consecutive boundaries, and it went for 17 runs, pushing the Orange Army massively ahead in the run-chase. Despite taking two wickets, the 25-year-old's figures read an underwhelming 4-0-37-2.

LSG knocked out of playoffs race after six-wicket defeat to the SunRisers Hyderabad

Heinrich Klaasen and Kamindu Mendis. (Credits: IPL X)
While the SunRisers had nothing to lose due to being out of the playoff race, their victory ensured that the LSG have also been officially knocked out of contention. Coming into the game, the Super Giants needed to win their remaining games to stand a chance, but they failed to defend a healthy total of 205.

Earlier in the evening, Pat Cummins had won the toss and the SunRisers opted to bowl first. The opening stand of 113 off 65 deliveries between Mitchell Marsh (65) and Aiden Markram (61) gave LSG a healthy platform to build from. However, only Nicholas Pooran got to double figures among the remaining batters. Rishabh Pant's struggles in the tournament continued as they finished with 205/7 in 20 overs.

It was also the first successful 200+ run-chase by any team at the venue in IPL history.

Aayushman Vishwanathan

Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.

A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.

When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy.

Edited by Aditya Singh
bell-icon Manage notifications