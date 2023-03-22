Sandeep Sharma joins Rajasthan Royals camp in Jaipur ahead of IPL 2023

Swing bowler Sandeep Sharma was recently spotted at the Rajasthan Royals (RR) camp in Jaipur ahead of IPL 2023. After representing Punjab Kings the previous season, Sandeep went unsold at the IPL 2023 mini-auction in December.

Multiple franchises like Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals were reportedly interested in signing him as a replacement for the upcoming season for the injured Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

The latest developments indicate that Rajasthan have edged other teams and procured his services as a replacement for lanky pacer Prasidh Krishna, who is out for the season due to a long-term injury issue.

Sandeep Sharma is a veteran bowler in the IPL and has enjoyed reasonable success with the Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad franchises over the years. Across 104 IPL games, he has picked up 114 wickets at an average of 26.33, with 4/20 against Delhi in 2017 being his best figures.

Rajasthan Royals schedule and Squad for IPL 2023

Here is RR's complete schedule for the upcoming season:

Match #4 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 2, 2023, Venue: Hyderabad, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #8 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings - Date: April 5, 2023, Venue: Guwahati, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #11 Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - Date: April 8, 2023, Venue: Guwahati, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #17 Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 12, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #23 vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 16, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #26 Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants - Date: April 19, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #32 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 23, 2023, Venue: Bengaluru, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #37 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Date: April 27, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #48 Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 5, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #52 Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 7, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #56 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 11, 2023, Venue: Kolkata, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

Match #60 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 14, 2023, Venue: Jaipur, Time: 3:30 pm IST.

Match #66 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: May 19, 2023, Venue: Dharamshala, Time: 7:30 pm IST.

RR Squad: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Dhruv Jurel, Jason Holder, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Adam Zampa, K.M. Asif, Murugan Ashwin, Akash Vasisth, Abdul PA, and Joe Root.

