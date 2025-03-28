Sanjiv Goenka passionately hugs Rishabh Pant after win in SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 clash [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka couldn't contain his joy as he passionately hugged captain Rishabh Pant following their victory over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, March 27, in the IPL 2025 game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. A video of the same surfaced on social media as the players got together after opening their account in the season.

The Super Giants had suffered a heartbreaking loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening contest, letting them score the required 210 runs despite reducing them to 7/3 and 66/5. However, they were clinical across facets on Thursday as they hammered the SunRisers by five wickets and 23 balls to spare.

Watch the video of Sanjiv Goenka hugging the 27-year-old after the win:

After choosing to bowl first at the venue, Pant issued a challenge that the Super Giants will chase anything the Orange Army will set. The likes of Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, and Nitish Kumar Reddy got starts but failed to carry on and set Lucknow 191 to win. Nicholas Pooran (70) and Mitchell Marsh (52) struck explosive half-centuries to help their side comfortably gun down the target.

Rishabh Pant fails with the bat again

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: LSG X)

Despite the commanding victory, the Super Giants would have wanted to see their captain remain at the crease longer. The southpaw registered a six-ball duck against the Capitals and was dismissed by a high full-toss from Harshal Patel for 15 on Thursday. The keeper-batter had crafted a stupendous shot for a maximum off Simarjeet Singh's bowling but couldn't stay long enough to see their team over the line.

Shardul Thakur, who snared four wickets for 34 runs in his quota of four overs, earned the Player of the Match award. Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, and Ravi Bishnoi also claimed one scalp each. The Super Giants will next face the Punjab Kings on April 1 in Lucknow

