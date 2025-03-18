Sanju Samson greets Rahul Dravid after joining RR camp for IPL 2025 [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson was seen greeting head coach Rahul Dravid after arriving at the team camp on Monday, March 17. The 18th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will commence on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Sanju was last seen in action during the fifth and final T20I against England in early February, where he injured his finger while batting and could not keep wickets. He subsequently underwent surgery and has recently completed his rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

With the 2025 IPL just days away, he joined the team's camp on Monday and was seen greeting head coach Dravid.

Fans can watch the video here:

Meanwhile, the inaugural IPL champions, Rajasthan Royals, will kick off their campaign on March 23 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Sanju Samson to captain Rajasthan Royals for 5th consecutive season

Sanju Samson was named the captain of Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2021, a season in which they had a disappointing campaign, finishing seventh on the points table.

The following year, the Royals reached the final but were defeated by the Gujarat Titans (GT). In the 2023 season, they failed to reach the playoffs, and in the 2024 edition, they were eliminated by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Qualifier 2.

Overall, Samson has captained the Royals in 61 matches, securing 31 wins, 29 losses, and one no result. Across his IPL career, he has played in 167 games, scoring 4,419 runs at an average of 30.68, with 25 fifties and three centuries. He will be eager to lead from the front in the upcoming season.

RR squad for the 2025 edition:

Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Nitish Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Shubham Dubey, Yudhvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Vaibhav Suryavansh, Kwena Maphaka, Kunal Rathore, and Ashok Sharma.

