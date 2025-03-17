Sanju Samson joins RR camp ahead of IPL 2025 after recovering from finger injury [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson joined his team's camp on Monday (March 17) to begin preparations ahead of IPL 2025. He was last on the field during the five-match T20I series agaisnt England in February. Samson sustained a finger injury during the last match of that series and was subsequently ruled out of action. He later underwent surgery and then recently finished his rehabilitation at the NCA to get clearance to make a comeback.

The Rajasthan franchise updated their ardent fans about Sanju Samson's arrival in the camp by posting a video on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle. In it, Samson could be seen exiting the airport and then entering the team hotel after traveling in a car. The post was captioned:

"Rajasthan, your Captain has arrived."

You can watch the video below:

RR will lock horns with SRH in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 23 in Hyderabad

The Royals' IPL 2025 campaign will commence on March 23 with a clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. RR will hope for a better showing in IPL 2025 and go all the way after losing in the Qualifier 2 last year.

Here is RR's complete schedule for IPL 2025: (All timings are in IST)

March 23: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, 3:30 pm

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 7:30 pm

March 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, 7:30 pm

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur, 7:30 pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 7:30 pm

April 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur, 3:30 pm

April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, 7:30 pm

April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, 7:30 pm

April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 7:30 pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 7:30 pm

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 7:30 pm

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 3:30 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 7:30 pm

May 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur, 7:30 pm

