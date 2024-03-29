Sanju Samson-led RR unwind by playing pool volleyball after 12-run win over DC in IPL 2024

Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson was recently seen enjoying a game of pool volleyball with his teammates following the team's stunning 12-run win over Delhi Capitals in Jaipur on Thursday, March 28.

After being asked to bat first, Rajasthan were in deep trouble after losing their top order batters. Yashasvi Jaiswal (5), Jos Buttler (11), and Sanju Samson (15) early. Riyan Parag and Ravichandran Ashwin's rescue act brought RR back into the contest, as they formed a crucial 54-run stand for the fourth wicket.

While Ashwin was dismissed for 29, Parag continued to take the Delhi bowlers to the cleaners, remaining unbeaten on 84, his highest-ever IPL score. The youngster's heroics helped Rajasthan finish at 185/5 in 20 overs despite a shaky start.

Sanju Samson and company completed a 12-run victory, restricting Delhi to 173/5. Nandre Burger and Yuzvendra Chahal each picked up two wickets each, while Avesh Khan returned a solitary scalp.

The morning after the encounter, the Rajasthan players unwinded in the swimming pool at the team hotel. Samson shared an Instagram story, giving fans a glimpse of their pool volleyball game.

Expand Tweet

While Sanju Samson failed with the bat against Delhi, he looked in stellar form in the opening fixture against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), remaining unbeaten on 82 off just 52 balls.

"It was a bit of a roller-coaster" - Sanju Samson on RR's batting performance against DC

Following the RR vs DC match, Sanju Samson disclosed that he was considering bringing in Rovman Powell as an impact player after Rajasthan found themselves in a precarious position with the bat.

He mentioned that Riyan Parag scoring 25 runs off the final over against Anrich Nortje put the team in a good position. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Samson said:

"It was a bit of a roller-coaster. The way we started the first 10 overs, OK, Rovman get ready you may have to bat today. But the way the batters took the responsibility it was fantastic. Absolutely he did. The game is changing and we all have to be flexible. It was earlier about 11 players, now it's about 15 players. Sanga (Kumar Sangakkara) and I had 4-5 chats around the 13th-17th over. But what Riyan did in that 20th over made it easy."

With two wins from as many outings, Rajasthan are placed second in the points table below Chennai Super Kings. The Royals will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, April 1.