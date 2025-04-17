Sanju Samson provides an update on his rib injury after RR’s Super Over loss to DC in IPL 2025 match

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has provided an update on his rib injury after a close defeat in the IPL 2025 game against the Delhi Capitals. The match took place on Wednesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Samson said he felt alright but didn't feel ready enough to return to bat.

The Kerala-born cricketer had retired hurt in the sixth over of the innings bowled by Vipraj Nigam just when he began looking at ease in the wicket. Samson then played a lofted shot towards the right of long-on. However, the pain became excruciating enough for him to walk back to the dressing room, having scored 31 off 19 balls.

At the post-game presentation, the 30-year-old spoke about his injury, credited the bowlers, and added that the score of 189 was chasable.

"It feels alright (His injury). I wasn't just ready to come back and bat. It feels alright now. We will observe it tomorrow and see how it is.

"We bowled really well. There were phases when they came hard at us. I would like to give credit to our bowlers and fielders. The energy on the ground was fantastic. I thought that score was chaseable given the batting lineup which we had. The start which we got in the powerplay, I felt it was definitely a chaseable score."

Abhishek Porel top-scored for the Capitals with 49 off 37 deliveries. Axar Patel (34) and Tristan Stubbs (34*) provided the final flourish to carry their side to 188/5. KL Rahul, who played freely until this game, scored a laboured 38 off 32 deliveries.

"I would like to give it to Starcy" - Sanju Samson

Mitchell Starc. (Image Credits: IPL X)

With the match going into super over and Mitchell Starc bowling the Capitals to victory, the keeper-batter couldn't help but praise the Aussie left-arm speedster. Samson added:

"I think as we all saw some fantastic bowling by Starcy. He is one of the best guys around in the world. I would like to give it to Starcy. He won them the game in the 20th over. Plan was to swing hard. I think (Sandeep) has been bowling the toughest overs for us in the last few years. Starcy took it away. A win today could have created some positivity in the dressing room."

The Rajasthan Royals will next face the Lucknow Super Giants in a home game on April 19, Saturday.

