"Scam bros 2025!"- Top 10 funny memes as KKR reach 204/9 in IPL 2025 clash vs DC

The Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are competing in Match 48 of IPL 2025 on Tuesday (April 29) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. DC captain Axar Patel won the toss and opted to chase, considering the dew factor in the second innings.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26) and Sunil Narine (27) gave a blazing start to KKR with a 48-run partnership in three overs. Mitchell Starc broke the threatening stand at the end of the third over by dismissing Gurbaz. Ajinkya Rahane (26) came in next and played aggressively to retain momentum as KKR raced to 79/1 at the end of the powerplay.

However, both the batters departed without converting their starts. Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44), Rinku Singh (36), and Andre Russell (17) then played well in the middle order. They propelled KKR to a daunting total of 204/9 in 20 overs.

Fans enjoyed the engaging action that unfolded during the first innings of Tuesday night's IPL 2025 match between the DC and KKR franchises. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some of the best memes:

"Scam bros 2025!" a post read.

"It is just above par"- Angkrish Raghuvanshi on KKR's total in 1st innings of IPL 2025 match vs DC

Speaking to the broadcasters during the mid-innings break, Kolkata batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi reflected on his team's batting performance. He said: (via Cricbuzz)

"It is just above par. It is a really good wicket to bat and we have to bowl really well. Our bowlers are really good and we back them. (if the wicket is gripping) Not too much. That's why we picked an extra spinner, hopefully they can extract something off the pitch."

Angkrish continued:

"Two of our spinners are the best, hopefully that will give Anukul also confidence to bowl well his four overs. Honestly I have never batted at 4 before in my career, but having fun and trying to win games for my team in IPL. (on his two sixes) It is just instinctive, I went in with good intent and it came off. Did not really plan for it."

At the time of the writing, DC reached 87/3 in nine overs in the second innings.

