"Script change karo..."- Top 10 funny memes after GT's thumping win vs RR in IPL 2025

The Gujarat Titans (GT) registered a comfortable 58-run victory against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 23 of IPL 2025. The match took place on Wednesday (April 9) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It helped GT rise to the top of the points table while RR slipped to the seventh position.

RR captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sai Sudharsan (82), Jos Buttler (36), Shahrukh Khan (36), and Rahul Tewatia (24*) performed well with the bat to power GT to a massive total of 217 for six in 20 overs. Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana scalped two wickets apiece, but the duo also conceded more than 50 runs in their four-over spells.

Prasidh Krishna (3/24), Rashid Khan (2/37), and R Sai Kishore (2/20) then bowled magnificently. They bundled out RR for 159 in 19.2 overs to win the match for GT by 58 runs. Sanju Samson (41) and Shimron Hetmyer (52) fought for the Royals in the batting department but did not get much support from others.

Wednesday's IPL 2025 encounter between GT and RR entertained the fans, who expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It is always a joy to contribute and win the game"- GT opener Sai Sudharsan said after his match-winning knock in IPL 2025 match vs RR

Sai Sudharsan was adjudged the Player of the Match at the post-match presentation due to his brilliant knock in the first innings. Reflecting on his batting performance, the GT opener said:

"I play this tournament with momentum. It is always a joy to contribute and win the game. The wicket was slightly seaming a bit, made use of the second half of the powerplay, and with wickets in hand, it played well. There is more awareness about what we have to do when we lose an early wicket."

He continued:

"If we consolidate and create a platform, they can do well in the last 5 overs. I try to improve my awareness and skills; wherever I am lacking, I take note of it and improve. I am working on my basics, which helps me become a versatile batter."

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will square off against Delhi Capitals (DC) in the next match of IPL 2025 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

