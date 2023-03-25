"See you in the Chinnaswamy Stadium" - Glenn Maxwell to RCB fans ahead of IPL 2023

Glenn Maxwell joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) camp and spoke of his excitement to play in front of the fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. He also provided an update on the status of the leg injury that kept him out of action for close to four months before his return in the recently concluded ODI series against India.

Speaking to RCB upon joining the squad, the Australian said:

"Over the last couple of years, its what everyone's talked about, so to finally get back here after couple of years is exciting and I know we are all pretty pumped to play in front of our home fans finally. See You in the Chinnaswamy Stadium."

As for the leg injury, Maxwell said:

"Well, the leg's ok, its going alright, still going to be a number of months before 100% but hopefully it's good enough to get through this tournament and still do the job."

The team will hope the swashbuckling right-hander's leg injury holds up for the duration of the IPL as they seek to break their title drought in IPL 2023.

Glenn Maxwell begins training ahead of IPL 2023

Glenn Maxwell has already begun training ahead of IPL 2023, and the team hopes to have him firing on all cylinders, similar to his first season with RCB in 2021. That season, the "Big Show" racked up 521 runs batting in the middle order at an incredible average of 43 and a strike rate of 144.

The 34-year-old is also a useful bowler, especially to left-handers, and the team will hope he can bowl if needed. Maxwell has picked up 28 wickets in his IPL career at a credible average of 38 and an economy of 8.24.

Maxwell helped RCB qualify for the playoffs in the two seasons he has been a part of the setup. This year, the team hopes to take the next step with a similar core and the able leadership of Faf du Plessis.

With the competition returning to the Home and Away setup, the team will hope to provide plenty of sparkling moments for their fans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The franchise also added fringe international players like Reece Topley and Will Jacks at the mini-auction. However, an injury to Jacks meant they had to replace him with big-hitting all-rounder Michael Bracewell.

RCB will kickstart their campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on April 2.

