"Shaadi me kharcha hone k karan umpires nhi kharid paaye"- Top 10 funny memes as SRH beat MI in a high-scoring affair in IPL 2024 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 31 runs in the eighth match of IPL 2024 on Wednesday (March 27) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Interestingly, all the eight matches this season have been won by home teams.

SRH batted first in the contest after losing the toss and notched up a mighty total of 277/3, the highest in the history of IPL. They broke RCB's record of 263 with their massive effort. It was a collective effort from the Sunrisers' batting unit. Travis Head (62), Abhishek Sharma (63), Aiden Markram (42*) and Heinrich Klaasen (80*) played blistering knocks to help their side script history.

Mumbai then gave a tough fight in the steep chase. They threatened to get close for the majority of the second innings, but eventually, the target proved to be too much. Tilak Varma (64), Tim David (42*), Naman Dhir (30), and Ishan Kishan (34) fought well, but MI could only reach 246/5 in the end.

Fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling contest between SRH and MI in IPL 2024 on Wednesday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media.

"Nice blueprint for us going forward"- SRH batter Travis Head after victory against MI in IPL 2024

After the conclusion of the match, Sunriers Hyderabad opener Travis Head reflected on the win and said:

"I am feeling good the batting team has done an exceptional job in the last two games. So much power in that group. Nice to contribute. We were pretty aggressive in the first game. This is what we want to do at the top. I felt that everyone at the top order flew through and then Klaasen did what he does so regularly."

He continued:

"Nice blueprint for us going forward. Haven't spoken to TD. Just tried to sum up the conditions. Had to target every parts of the field. Happy how it worked out in the powerplay. They have got so much power as well. We knew if we could drag them back a bit. I feel we had enough in the end. Bhuvi and Jai did a brilliant job."

DC will face RR in the next match of IPL 2024 on Thursday (March 28) in Jaipur.