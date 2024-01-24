Shahbaz Ahamad’s unanswered phone calls irk CAB; likely to miss entire 2023/24 Ranji Trophy season

Premier all-rounder Shahbaz Ahamad is not taking calls of anyone from the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) during his ongoing rehab at NCA, sources told Sportskeeda. Be it the president, the coaching staff, or his teammates – nobody is sure of his whereabouts or tentative return.

Playing with a lateral meniscus tear, the 29-year-old ploughed a lonely furrow with a 100 off 118 balls and one for 25 in Bengal’s quarterfinal defeat to Haryana in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The December 11 fixture turned out to be Shahbaz’s last outing for his state side. He subsequently went to NCA for treatment during which things turned bizarre.

Shahbaz, who bowls left-arm spin, was supposed to join back the Bengal camp by the third or latest by the fourth match of this Ranji season. But he going MIA is what has sent the alarm bells off in the CAB corridors. The state association was forced to write to the NCA, whose report further didn’t sit well with CAB.

While meniscus recovery without surgery takes about six to eight weeks, the CAB president feels Shahbaz Ahamad is taking longer than expected.

“I don’t know what’s up with him. I had called him but he didn’t respond. I have also written back to NCA with some queries against its report. We are also cricketers and we know what injury takes how much time to heal. Shahbaz is what he is because of Bengal and he should also be there when Bengal need him,” Snehasish Ganguly exclusively told Sportskeeda.

Labelling the saga as ‘unfortunate’, assistant coach Sourasish Lahiri also echoed similar sentiments.

“It is really unfortunate. None of us know anything about him. The president had phoned him and he didn’t answer even that call. I don’t know why he is doing this,” the former Bengal all-rounder exclaimed.

Shahbaz Ahamad, who was traded from RCB to SRH for IPL 2024, is likely to miss the remaining four league matches and beyond. Bengal currently sit fifth in Group B with five points after three games.

Poor weather and bowling rob Bengal of crucial points in first home game

Bengal and Chhattisgarh players shake hands after end of Day 4 at Eden Gardens

Only 220 overs of play was possible across four days as Bengal had to share a point each with minnows Chhattisgarh at Eden Gardens. They earlier logged three points against UP and another solitary one against Andhra.

After declaring on 381 for eight, the home side needed to take eight wickets on the final day to take a first innings lead. 82 overs was possible on Monday but an underwhelming performance by the bowlers helped Chhattisgarh survive the entire day.

Pacer Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal, playing only his second match, returned with impressive figures of four for 29 from 23 overs. But he desperately lacked support from the other end. Ishan Porel (0 for 46) and Mohammed Kaif (0 for 66) not only looked far from threatening but also released the pressure giving away easy runs. Ashutosh Singh (88 off 240) capitalised on the hosts lacking a specialist spinner as part-timers had to send down a whopping 34 overs on a track which aided decent turn.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel and senior pro Anustup Majumdar made up for an understaffed batting unit. While Porel notched up his maiden century, Majumdar once again held the middle order together with a fluent 71 off 118.

Manoj Tiwary’s side will continue to miss the services of opener Abhimanyu Easwaran, pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar – all of them are on national duty – and most likely Shahbaz Ahamad too. They next face Assam in Guwahati starting January 26, before returning to Kolkata for the big-ticket clash against Mumbai.

