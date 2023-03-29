Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the leading wicket-taker in T20 Internationals during the second T20I against Ireland in Chattogram on Wednesday (March 29).

Shakib overtook New Zealand's Tim Southee's haul of 134 wickets en route to a five-wicket haul that helped Bangladesh seal the series against Ireland. He now has 136 wickets in 114 matches at a miserly economy rate of under seven runs per over.

The 36-year-old broke the record when he picked up the wicket of Gerogre Dockrell in the sixth over of the innings.

Earlier in the day, Litton Das broke Bangladesh's record for the fastest half-century in T20Is, smashing 50 off 18 balls. He ended with 83 off 41 as Bangladesh piled on 202-3 in their 17 overs in a rain-curtailed match.

Chasing 203, Ireland succumbed to a masterful display of left-arm spin bowling by Shakib Al Hasan as he finished with figures of 5/22 in his four overs. Bangladesh won the contest by 77 runs and took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the best-of-three series.

The veteran all-rounder also became the fifth bowler to breach the 450-wicket mark in T20s. He joined the elite company of Dwayne Bravo, Rashid Khan, Imran Tahir, and Sunil Naraine as the only other bowlers with 450 wickets in T20s.

Shakib Al Hasan is back with KKR for the upcoming IPL season

Shakib Al Hasan is back with the Knight Riders for a third stint.

Shakib Al Hasan will be back with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the 2023 season after the franchise bought him as the last player in the auction late last year. The Bangladesh all-rounder had initially gone unsold and was finally picked up in the accelerated auction.

The 36-year-old was part of the Knight Riders setup from 2011 to 2017 and again in 2021. He played a vital role in KKR's title run in 2012 and 2014 with bat and ball.

In 2012, the veteran picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of just 6.50 runs per over. In 2014, he played a more substantial role with 227 runs and 11 wickets at an economy rate of under seven runs per over.

However, since 2015, the all-rounder's IPL numbers have dwindled significantly, and he struggled for the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2018 and 2019. While Al Hasan made some pivotal contributions in SRH's run to the finals in 2018, it has been a struggle for him since.

The Knight Riders will hope the wily all-rounder will add stability and all-around consistency to their batting and bowling departments in the upcoming season, given his current form for Bangladesh. KKR will open their campaign against Punjab Kings on Saturday (April 1).

