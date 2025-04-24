“She has kept something special for me tonight” - Suryakumar Yadav’s cheeky response after SRH vs MI IPL 2025 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Suryakumar Yadav cheekily responded to the broadcasters about his wife's presence at the stadium during the side's win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 23. Surya's wife, Devisha Shetty, had flown from Mumbai to watch her husband play this all-important encounter in Hyderabad.

The star batter did not disappoint, scoring a match-winning 19-ball 40* to help MI win comfortably by seven wickets in the 16th over. Chasing 144 for victory, Surya walked into bat with MI well-placed at 77/2 in the tenth over and took the side home in style.

Responding to the broadcasters' question about his wife's presence in the stadium, Surya said (Via Hindustan Times):

"She has flown down from Mumbai, so what else do I need, that's a more happy moment. She was not coming for the game, she was here, so we had to win. She didn't find a place (bakery) but I am sure she has kept something special for me tonight."

While Surya scored the winning runs, his former MI captain, Rohit Sharma, stole the show with the bat. The 37-year-old led MI's chase with a breathtaking 70 off 46 deliveries, including eight boundaries and three maximums.

"He (Rohit) made my job really easier, I just had to bat with good tempo and him scoring runs is a really great sign for the team," said Surya.

It was back-to-back half-centuries for Rohit in an IPL season for the first time since 2016.

The win was MI's fourth consecutive after they started the season with four losses in five matches.

"Winning four games on the trot is a great feeling" - Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav was delighted with MI's winning streak and sustained momentum heading into the business end of IPL 2025. The ongoing four-match winning streak has MI placed third on the points table with ten points in nine outings.

The 34-year-old has been in sparkling form this season with 373 runs at an average of 62.16 and a strike rate of 166.51. Surya is currently third on the Orange Cap leaderboard.

"I think it was really important to come out positive as we were playing good cricket and had to continue the momentum, winning four games on the trot is a great feeling," Surya said [Via aforementioned source].

MI will look to make it five in a row when they take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Wankhede Stadium on April 27.

