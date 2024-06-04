"She's in the bad books" - Pat Cummins hilariously reveals his sister dragged him to Bollywood dancing class during IPL 2024

Australian and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins hilariously revealed that his sister dragged him to a Bollywood dancing class during IPL 2024, claiming that she's now in the bad books. With Cummins' family visiting India for the first time, he said it was a fun experience.

A video of Cummins and his family dancing to a Bollywood song during his IPL 2024 stint went viral. Since captaining Australia to the 2023 ODI World Cup trophy in November by beating India in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the right-arm speedster has found a cult following in the country.

When asked if he is enjoying Bollywood music, Cummins pointed to his sister. The Aussie bowler underlined that the advantage of playing in IPL is how well people from every walk of life mix up.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo's Cricket Monthly, he remarked:

"My sister stitched me up. She dragged me to a Bollywood dancing class, and then posted a video (chuckles). So, yeah, she's in the bad books! But no, it's been great. That's always the joy of playing IPL - you play alongside guys that have lived here their whole life, so I get their suggestions on where to go out for dinner or what places to go and see. It's been a thrill taking my family around this time in particular. It's the first time that they came over."

Cummins also had a remarkable stint as captain in IPL 2024. The SunRisers, who finished at the bottom of the table in IPL 2023, made it to the final. However, the Orange Army lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the summit clash.

"The more I have played, the more I have mellowed a little" - Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins. (Image Credits: Getty)

When asked if his calm demeanor is an in-born trait, Cummins agreed and added that he has toned down his aggression way more than before.

"I think to some degree I was born with it. I have always kind of had this "she'll be right" kind of attitude. The more I have played, the more I have mellowed a little bit in terms of not being as fiery, and you just want to concentrate on how to get the job done," he stated.

Cummins will be in action when Australia face Oman in their T20 World Cup 2024 opener on Thursday, June 6.

