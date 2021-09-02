Shikhar Dhawan has a special message ahead of IPL 2021 

Delhi Capitals' star opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan seems confident ahead of the impending second leg of this year's Indian Premier League. The swashbuckling batter recently took to his social media accounts to share a picture alongside head coach Ricky Ponting.

Along with the snap, the 35-year-old mentioned that he was hopeful of the team continuing their dominant run in the remaining matches of the cash-rich league.

The Delhi-based franchise also shared the photograph of the duo on their Twitter account. Last year's runners-up enjoyed a glorious run in the first phase of India's flagship T20 competition, as they ended up claiming six victories from eight fixtures.

The Delhi Capitals currently occupy the top position in the points table and are one of the favourites to clinch the coveted championship trophy this year by many experts. Shreyas Iyer's comeback following his shoulder injury is expected to further bolster their chances of winning their first-ever IPL title.

It is worth mentioning that Rishabh Pant was appointed the skipper in Iyer's absence. However, the latter is likely to lead the side once again for the remainder of the season.

How has Shikhar Dhawan fared in IPL 2021 so far?

Shikhar Dhawan has contributed significantly towards the success of the Delhi Capitals with his explosive batting at the top of the order alongside Prithvi Shaw. The veteran opener looked in brilliant form during the first half of the IPL 2021.

He is in the running for the Orange Cap with 380 runs to his name at a marvelous average of 54.28. Moreover, Dhawan has also crossed the 50-run mark on three occasions so far in the latest edition.

Dhawan has emerged as one of the most prolific run-getters in the tournament's history. With 5577 runs in 184 matches, he is the second-highest run-scorer in the IPL. Only Virat Kohli (6076) has a better run tally when compared to the Delhi Capitals star.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar