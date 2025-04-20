Shimron Hetmyer furious with himself as Shardul Thakur claims crucial catch in last over of RR vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals batter Shimron Hetmyer couldn't control his anger as Shardul Thakur claimed a crucial catch in the final over of the IPL 2025 game against the Lucknow Super Giants. The match took place in Jaipur on Saturday. Hetmyer screamed as the bowling all-rounder held on to a reflex catch, plotting the West Indian's way back to the pavilion.
Dhruv Jurel took a single off the first ball of the 20th over. Hetmyer scraped through to a double, thanks to Shardul's misfield to retain strike. However, the 33-year-old didn't misfield on this occasion. The left-hander turned a half-volley onto his pad to square leg and the ball went straight to the fielder. The Guyanese cricketer was seen screaming in frustration as he had to walk back for 12 off 7 balls.
Watch the video of the dismissal here:
Hetmyer had found himself in a similar position against the Delhi Capitals as well in their last match and had failed to take the Royals over the line.
Shardul Thakur's catch a crucial point in helping the Lucknow Super Giants sneak a narrow win
With Hetmyer's wicket leaving the home team to score six off the final three deliveries, they were unsuccessful. Avesh Khan held his nerve to propel their side to a two-run victory. As for Shardul, he leaked 34 in his three overs but also took the crucial wicket of Nitish Rana.
Fourteen-year-old Rajasthan Royals' debutant Vaibhav Suryavanshi had notably welcomed him with a six. The hosts began their pursuit of 181 with an 85-run opening stand between Suryavanshi and Yashasvi Jaiswal in 8.4 overs.
Nevertheless, only Riyan Parag emerged with a score of note among their middle-order batters, and they eventually failed to score nine off the last six balls. The Royals were in a similar situation against the Delhi Capitals, and it resulted in a super over, but they lost.
Avesh Khan, who defended nine in the final over and took figures of 4-0-37-3, earned the Player of the Match award.
