Shimron Hetmyer pulls off a brilliant catch under pressure to dismiss MS Dhoni in RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals' Shimron Hetmyer displayed nerves of steel as he snaffled an outstanding low catch to get rid of MS Dhoni. He did so during the IPL 2025 game against the Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati on Sunday, March 30. The West Indian cricketer also showcased an ice-cold celebration as the Royals pulled off a vital wicket at a crucial juncture of the contest.

With 20 required off the final six deliveries, the equation came down to 19 as Sandeep Sharma bowled a wide to start the over. However, the Super Kings needed to clear the fence mandatorily and Dhoni went for the maximum from the get-go but miscued the low full toss. Hetmyer scampered from mid-wicket and took it diving even as the ball kept dying on him.

Watch MS Dhoni's dismissal here:

The former Super Kings skipper copped plenty of backlash during their 50-run defeat to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as he came to bat in at number nine. Although Dhoni stepped in at number seven against the Royals on Sunday, his innings lasted only 11 balls for 16 runs, laced with a four and a six.

Chennai Super Kings fail to cross the line after MS Dhoni's dismissal

Sandeep Sharma bowled the 20th over. (Credits: RR X)

The five-time champions eventually fell short by six runs while chasing a stiff 183 for victory after the veteran's dismissal. Ravindra Jadeja and Jamie Overton could not get the remaining runs off the next five balls. Overton did hit a maximum when 17 were needed off the final three balls but could not clear the fence in the last two. Jadeja finished unbeaten in 32 off 22 deliveries.

Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who fell for a duck against the Royal Challengers, anchored the run-chase with 63 before falling to Wanindu Hasaranga. Rahul Tripathi and Shivam Dube played small cameos but failed to craft match-winning contributions. Hasaranga was the chief destroyer as he finished with a haul of 4-0-35-4. Earlier, Nitish Rana's 36-ball 81 had lifted the Royals to 182/9.

The inaugural IPL champions were also able to get on the board finally after two consecutive defeats to begin the tournament.

