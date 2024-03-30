"Should be given an Oscar" - Sunil Gavaskar reacts as Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir hug each other in RCB vs KKR clash of IPL 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir were seen hugging each other on Friday, March 29, when the two teams squared off in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

Kohli and Gambhir's rivalry was one of the major talking points ahead of the encounter. The two have been involved in multiple heated exchanges in the league, with the most recent being last year, when Gambhir was with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a mentorship role.

However, the two seem to have buried the hatched as they hugged it out during a strategic time during RCB's innings. Reacting to the incident, Ravi Shastri said on air that they deserve a Fair Play award.

Sunil Gavaskar, who was also in the commentary box, hilariously suggested that Kohli and Gambhir should also be given an Oscar award. He was heard saying:

"Not only a Fair Play award, they should be given an Oscar."

Virat Kohli continued his impressive batting form, notching up a fine half-century against KKR. He remained unbeaten on 83, helping RCB finish at 182/6 in 20 overs. However, Kolkata chased down the target comfortably with seven wickets in hand.

KKR openers Philip Salt and Sunil Narine made a mockery of the total, accumulating 85 runs in the powerplay itself. Notably, RCB became the first side to lose a match at their home ground.

"How much Kohli will do alone?" - Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli's knock against KKR

Sunil Gavaskar pointed out how Virat Kohli didn't receive enough support from the rest of the RCB batters during the team's encounter against KKR.

He opined that if someone else would have stepped up, Kohli could have scored around 120 runs. Speaking to Star Sports, the cricketer-turned-commentator said:

"You tell me how much Kohli will do alone? Someone should accompany him, If someone had supported him today, he would definitely have scored 120 instead of 83, so this is team sport not a single man game, he didn't get any support today."

Virat Kohli has looked in great touch so far in IPL 2024. With 181 runs from three outings, he is currently the holder of the Orange Cap.