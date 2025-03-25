"Should just replace bowlers with bowling machines" - Shark Tank India judge's blunt take on high scores in IPL 2025

Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal recently offered a blunt take on high scores in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Two out of the four games so far this season have already been high-scoring, making life difficult for the bowlers.

Ad

Anupam put out a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), where he wrote that everything that the bowler bowls just goes for a four or a six. He also suggested that bowlers should be replaced with bowling machines in the IPL.

"Everything is a wide, no, 4 or 6 🙈 #IPL should just replace bowlers with bowling-machines 🤷🏻," his tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the second match of the season between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals, a total of 528 runs were scored. Batting first, Hyderabad posted a mammoth total of 286/6 from their 20 overs. Rajasthan put up a brave effort trying to chase it down. Eventually, they managed to get to 242/6 and lost by 44 runs.

The fourth match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants was another high-scoring affair. Batting first, Lucknow posted a total of 209/8 from their 20 overs. In what transpired to be a thrilling contest, Delhi chased the total down, finishing at 211/9 with just three deliveries to spare.

Ad

It is certainly expected that there will be more high-scoring games as the IPL 2025 season progresses further.

Will the 300-mark be breached in IPL 2025?

There are already discussions about the 300-run mark being breached this IPL season. SunRisers Hyderabad already got close, piling on a massive total of 286/6. They came close to beating their own record for the highest total in the history of the league.

Ad

In the 2024 edition, Hyderabad posted 287/3 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In the same season, they also scored 277/3 against the Rajasthan Royals and 266/7 against the Delhi Capitals.

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders also scored a huge total of 272/7 against Delhi last year. Looking at these scores and how the season has started off so far this year, it will not be surprising if the 300-run mark is soon breached in the IPL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback