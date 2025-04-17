SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan failed to deliver with the bat again in their IPL 2025 match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17. The wicketkeeper-batter departed for just two runs off three deliveries to extend his miserable form to six games. He was stumped out by Ryan Rickelton off Will Jacks' bowling.

Kishan smashed an unbeaten 106 against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in SRH's opening game. Since then, he has returned with scores of 0, 2, 2, 17, 9*, and 2 (today). The SunRisers had splurged INR 11.25 crore to buy him at the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Fans on X trolled Ishan Kishan for yet another failure this season, this time against his old franchise. One user wrote sarcastically:

"Ishan Kishan showing loyalty to his former employers as he departs for just 2!!"

Another user commented:

"Ishan Kishan will understand today why MI released him."

A third user added:

"Yeh Ishan Kishan bhi fraud hai kya?"

Here are a few more reactions:

MI pick up quick wickets after SRH openers put up a 59-run partnership in the IPL 2025 match

MI fought back against SRH by taking the crucial wickets of in-form Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan in the IPL 2025 encounter. Skipper Hardik Pandya provided the first breakthrough by dismissing Abhishek for 40 runs off 28 deliveries.

With the scalp, he broke the 59-run opening stand between Abhishek and Travis Head. Will Jacks then struck twice as he removed Kishan and Head.

At the time of writing, SRH were 82/3 after 11.1 overs, with Nitish Reddy and Heinrich Klaasen at the crease. Head was the last wicket to fall, perishing for 28 off 29 balls.

Pat Cummins-led SRH are coming on the back of an eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings (PBKS). Meanwhile, MI beat Delhi Capitals (DC) by 12 runs in their last game.

Follow the MI vs SRH IPL 2025 live score and updates here.

