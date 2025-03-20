Shreyas Iyer, PBKS teammates spend quality time with differently abled children ahead of IPL 2025 [Watch]

Punjab Kings (PBKS) players recently spent quality time with differently abled children and adults ahead of IPL 2025. The players convened at the team's camp over the past week to begin preparations for the upcoming season. Amid their training sessions, the PBKS cricketers and support staff members took some time out and extended a kind gesture to differently abled individuals.

The Punjab franchise posted a video on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) to give a glimpse of it to their ardent fans. In it, PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer, head coach Ricky Ponting, and several other players could be seen signing autographs and posing for pictures with differently abled children and adults. The post was captioned:

"𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐧 𝐣𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐠𝐚𝐦𝐞 A special day spent with our most special members of the #SherSquad #PunjabKings #IPL2025"

You can watch the video below:

PBKS will square off against Gujarat Titans in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 25

The Punjab Kings will start their IPL 2025 campaign on March 25, with a clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They will aim for the trophy this season, having bolstered their squad with some quality international players like Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, and Marco Jansen.

Here is PBKS' complete schedule for IPL 2025 (All timings are in IST):

March 25: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, 7.30 pm

April 1: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, 7.30 pm

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in New Chandigarh, 7.30 pm

April 8: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in New Chandigarh, 7.30 pm

April 12: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

April 15: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in New Chandigarh, 7.30 pm

April 18: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru, 7.30 pm

April 20: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in New Chandigarh, 3.30 pm

April 26: Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Kolkata, 7.30 pm

April 30: Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings in Chennai, 7.30 pm

May 4: Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants in Dharamsala, 7.30 pm

May 8: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Dharamsala, 7.30 pm

May 11: Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians in Dharamsala, 3.30 pm

May 16: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, 7.30 pm

