Shreyas Iyer provides massive injury update after not fielding in RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has provided an update on his injury as he did not field in their IPL 2025 match against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, May 18. The two teams clashed at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Shreyas Iyer opted to bat after winning the toss. He scored 30 runs off 25 balls, hitting five boundaries during his knock. However, he did not take the field in the second innings, with Shashank Singh taking charge as stand-in captain. In the post-match presentation, Shreyas revealed that he had sustained a finger injury before the game, which kept him out.

The PBKS skipper said he was unsure of what had exactly happened and that he would get it checked. He was seen instructing his teammates and passing messages from the boundary line throughout the second innings.

"The reason is the finger over here (pointing at his forefinger). I don't know what has happened. Yesterday while practising I got hit, I will have to go and check what is the issue here. I was just passing on the message to all the players to keep a positive body language, you tend to drop and feel the game has gone away from you, but I am proud of every player out there to show that sort of great and bold approach," he said (via NDTV Sports).

PBKS (219/5) went on to beat RR (209/7) by a close margin of 10 runs, which also sealed their spot in the playoffs.

Shreyas Iyer becomes first captain in IPL history to lead three different teams to playoffs

With their win over Rajasthan, Shreyas Iyer created a unique record in the IPL. He became the first captain in the history of the league to lead three teams to the playoffs.

He had first led the Delhi Capitals (DC) to the playoffs in 2019 before taking them to the final in 2020 (lost to the Mumbai Indians). As he joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) later on, he led them to the final of the 2024 season, with KKR winning their third IPL title under his leadership.

However, he was released ahead of the 2025 mega auction and joined PBKS. This year, Punjab have qualified for the playoffs for the first time since 2014. They now have eight wins and 17 points from 12 games and are fighting to finish in the top two.

