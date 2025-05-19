Shreyas Iyer & Ricky Ponting take hilarious dig at Rajasthan Royals’ old post after RR vs PBKS IPL 2025 match [Watch]

The Shreyas Iyer-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) beat the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 10 runs at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Sunday, May 18. Following the 59th IPL 2025 game, Iyer and the team's head coach, Ricky Ponting, teamed up to take a humorous dig at RR for an old social media post.

The Rajasthan-based side secured a 50-run victory over Punjab at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, when the two sides squared off earlier this season (April 5). RR shared a post on their official X handle to troll PBKS after the encounter. RR suggested that PBKS' batteries had drained.

After avenging their loss in the reverse fixture on Sunday, PBKS settled the scores on social media, with Iyer and Ponting completing the Bollywood song:

"Punjabiyaan di battery charge rehndi hai (Punjaabis' batteries are always charged)."

You can watch the clip below (via PBKS' X handle):

PBKS scored 219/5 in 20 overs after electing to bat first in the afternoon match. Nehal Wadhera scored 70 runs off 37 balls, while Shashank Singh remained unbeaten on 59 runs from 30 deliveries.

RR were off to a fantastic start with the bat, as openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 50 (25 balls) and 40 (15 balls), respectively. Dhruv Jurel also chipped in with a 53-run knock from 31 balls.

However, left-arm spinner Harpreet Brar bowled a stunning spell to tilt the odds in Punjab's favor. He recorded figures of 4-0-22-3 and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

"The boys are in high spirits" - Shreyas Iyer on PBKS' dressing room atmosphere after 10-run win over RR

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shreyas Iyer said the Punjab side are quite upbeat after the short break. He lauded Harpreet Brar's bowling exploits in the high-scoring contest.

Iyer didn't field in the match and was replaced by Impact Substitute, Brar, in the run chase. Giving an update about his finger injury and assessing his side's performance against RR, he said (via ESPNcricinfo):

"My finger was the issue as to why I did not take the field, not sure how and what happened, but I'll have to check with the medical team. Their batters got off to a strong start, but then, our bowlers pulled things back really well. Harpreet Brar's mindset has been tremendous! He has been quite brilliant at the nets. The boys are in high spirits, the break has helped refresh too. The spinners were tough to take charge over, so, that's one learning for this ground and, we can change the game from any situation!"

Shreyas Iyer and company have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs after 11 years. With 17 points from 12 games, they are placed third in the points table. Punjab will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Saturday, May 24.

