"Shreyas Iyer, the Test batter, still a lot to prove" - Aakash Chopra on whether KKR skipper should be India's next Test captain

Aakash Chopra doesn't see Shreyas Iyer as India's next Test captain at the moment, highlighting that the middle-order batter still has a lot to prove in the format.

Shreyas is not part of India's Test or ODI sides for the upcoming series against the West Indies. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper, who missed this season's IPL, is recuperating from back surgery and there is no clarity about when he will be back on the field.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra was asked whether Shreyas should be India's next Test captain, to which he responded:

"Shreyas Iyer - good player, scored a century on debut against New Zealand and scored runs in the second innings as well. But Shreyas Iyer, the Test batter, still a lot to prove in my opinion."

While acknowledging that Shreyas is an excellent player of spin, the former Indian opener pointed out that the Mumbai batter needs to iron out his deficiencies against swinging and short-pitched deliveries:

"He played very well in Bangladesh also. He plays spin extremely well, there is no doubt about that. However, there are two things that might define his career - his game against the short ball and second against the moving ball - when the ball is pitched up and it swings and the other is the bouncer."

Shreyas has amassed 632 runs at an impressive average of 48.61 in the nine Tests he has played in the subcontinent. He managed only 34 runs across his two innings in the Birmingham Test against England, which is the only game he has played outside the subcontinent.

"Shreyas Iyer, the permanent member of the Indian Test side, there is time for that" - Aakash Chopra

Shreyas Iyer struggled against the short ball in England.

Aakash Chopra believes it is too early to talk about Shreyas captaining India's Test side, reasoning:

"Until he gets proficient in both of these things, it is even difficult to say whether his Test career will flourish or not. So the captain of the Indian Test team - too early to say. In my opinion, Shreyas Iyer, the permanent member of the Indian Test side, there is time for that."

The reputed commentator added:

"A verdict cannot be passed so early because he hasn't nailed the format yet. There is no doubt that the guy plays amazingly well in ODIs but Test cricket, despite the runs, I think it will take him some time to solidify his place in this format. We will talk about the captaincy later."

It is certainly premature to look at Shreyas as India's Test captain. The 28-year-old is yet to prove himself in overseas conditions and is not assured of a place in India's batting lineup in the longest format.

Poll : Should Shreyas Iyer be in contention to be India's next Test skipper? Yes No 0 votes