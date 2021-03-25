"The greater the setback, the stronger the comeback" - Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer has taken to Twitter to share an update about his shoulder injury sustained while fielding in the first ODI against England in Pune.

The 26-year-old hurt himself on the field while trying to save a few runs for his side, forcing him to go off the field for treatment. A scan has subsequently revealed that the middle-order batsman suffered a labrum tear on his left shoulder and is likely to undergo surgery for the same.

That means Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the last two ODIs against England and also possibly the entire IPL campaign. Thanking everyone for their support, Iyer tweeted:

"I’ve been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone. You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon".

I’ve been reading your messages and have been overwhelmed by all the outpouring of love and support. Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone. You know what they say, the greater the setback, the stronger the comeback. I shall be back soon ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/RjZTBAnTMX — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) March 25, 2021

This type of injury usually takes at least 3-4 months to heal, which potentially puts Shreyas Iyer's Lancashire stint in doubt as well.

Delhi Capitals' co-owner confirms Shreyas Iyer will miss IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals' co-owner Parth Jindal confirmed on Thursday that Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the IPL. He wished the DC captain to come back stronger.

"Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15 - stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India need you in the T20 World Cup. @DelhiCapitals @BCCI," wrote Parth Jindal.

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 captaincy alternatives for the Delhi Capitals for IPL 2021.

Delhi Capitals will play their first game of IPL 2021 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 10 in Mumbai.

They are slated to play five of their 14 league games in Kolkata this season. Four of their matches will be hosted in Ahmedabad, while they will play their three games in Mumbai. The Capitals will play just two games in Chennai in IPL 2021.

Shreyas Iyer guided Delhi Capitals to the IPL final last year. Leading from the front, he scored 519 runs in 17 games.