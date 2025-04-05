“Sir, why worry when you have Lord?” - Rohit Sharma’s cheeky comment to Sanjiv Goenka after LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) stalwart Rohit Sharma had a fun exchange with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka about all-rounder Shardul Thakur after the IPL 2025 match on Friday, April 4. The Rishabh Pant-led LSG side registered a 12-run victory in the contest at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. Rohit Sharma sat out due to a minor knee injury he picked up during a nets session on the eve of the game.

Ad

Shardul Thakur gave a good start for the LSG in the second innings by dismissing dangerous MI opener Ryan Rickelton (15) in the powerplay. He then came back and bowled magnificently in the 19th over, conceding only seven runs to put his side in the driver's seat. It allowed his teammate Avesh Khan to have 22 runs to defend in the final over, which he did successfully to help the Super Giants notch up a win.

Ad

Trending

The Lucknow franchise posted a video on their official X handle to give a glimpse of Rohit Sharma's fun banter about Shardul Thakur with Sanjiv Goenka. Rohit said to Goenka:

“Sir, why worry when you have Lord?”

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"There's always pressure when you're bowling the penultimate or the last over" - Shardul Thakur after LSG's win vs MI in IPL 2025 match

Speaking to the broadcasters after the conclusion of the match, Shardul Thakur opened up about the pressure while bowling the death overs and expressed satisfaction with doing the job for his side. The bowling all-rounder said:

Ad

"There's always pressure when you're bowling the penultimate or the last over in IPL. Avesh bowled that brilliant over. End of the day that's what we're paid for, we're asked to do the job as professionals. Very happy to be at the winning side and execute correctly for the team. It was a tricky surface, sometimes you felt those slower ones would work but we saw boundaries being hit off them too."

Ad

Thakur continued:

"Eventually in the death overs it came down to who'd bowl the better yorkers. We see what's happened in the first half, but the pitch changes over the course of the game in the IPL and gets better in the night time. We need to have a lot of things in our kitty to be versatile there. I feel with red soil the bounce is even, can trust the bounce. You need more skills as a batter on black soil when there's no dew."

Shardul Thakur will return to the field on Tuesday (April 8) when LSG will go up against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their next match of IPL 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Balakrishna I'm a passionate cricket enthusiast with over six years of experience in the world of cricket journalism. My journey began out of a deep love for the sport and a desire to share insightful analysis, compelling stories, and the latest updates with fellow cricket fans around the globe. My writing is driven by a commitment to delivering accurate, engaging, and thought-provoking content that resonates with readers of all levels, from casual fans to die-hard aficionados. My articles, infused with deep insights and engaging storytelling, have captivated a dedicated readership, amassing over 28 million reads. Join me on this exciting journey as we celebrate the wonderful world of cricket together! Know More