SK makes 3 predictions for today's PBKS vs MI IPL 2025 Qualifier 2; No. 3 is about the match result

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2025 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, June 1. The winner of this clash will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the final on June 3. PBKS went down to RCB by eight wickets in Qualifier 1, while MI got the better of Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs in the Eliminator.

Punjab were poor with the willow in Qualifier 1 against RCB. Asked to bat first, their entire team crumbled for 101 in 14.1 overs, a total RCB chased down in just 10 overs. Mumbai came up with a proficient effort to knock GT out of IPL 2025. Batting first in the Eliminator, they posted 228-5 in their 20 overs and then held Gujarat to 208-6 despite Sai Sudharsan's (80 off 49) heroics.

Based on current form, pitch conditions and history, here are Sportskeeda's three predictions for today's IPL 2025 Qualifier 2 clash between Punjab and Mumbai.

Prediction No. 1: Suryakumar Yadav to smash a half-century

Suryakumar Yadav has been in exceptional form for MI with the willow. In 15 innings, he has amassed 673 runs at an average of 67.30 and a strike rate of 167.83, with the aid of five half-centuries and a best of 73*.

Expect the big-match player to notch up another 50-plus score in Qualifier 2 against PBKS. He could hit a quick-fire 55-60 off 30-35 balls. In Ahmedabad in the IPL, Suryakumar averages 47, with a strike rate of 148.42, from four innings.

Prediction No. 2: PBKS batters to struggle against Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

PBKS batters struggled against Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal in Qualifier 1 against RCB. They lost half their side for 50 inside seven overs and were eventually bowled out for 101 in less than 15 overs.

Mumbai have a high-quality bowling attack and the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult could trouble Punjab's batters in Qualifier 2. Expect both Bumrah and Boult to claim at least two wickets each. Ashwani Kumar has also been impressive and he could also chip in with one key scalp.

Prediction No. 3: MI to beat PBKS and enter IPL 2025 final

Punjab beat Mumbai by seven wickets when the two sides clashed in the league stage in Jaipur on May 26. However, MI will go into Sunday's clash high on confidence after their triumph over GT. On the other hand, there could be some doubts in Punjab batters' minds following their capitulation against RCB.

Expect Mumbai to beat Punjab and enter the IPL final for yet another time. Hardik Pandya and co. could win the game by 25-30 runs if they bat first or by 5-6 wickets if they chase.

