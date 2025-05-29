SK makes 3 predictions for today's PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match; No. 1 is about Virat Kohli

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will meet Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. The winner of this match will directly qualify for the final to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on June 3.

PBKS ended the league stage with 19 points from 14 matches and topped the table. Their top order has been in excellent form, while the middle order has also chipped in. Punjab's bowlers have also done well. RCB finished second in the IPL 2025 points table. Virat Kohli has been exceptional with the bat and there have been a number of noteworthy contributions from other team members as well.

Based on history, current form and pitch conditions, Sportskeeda makes three predictions for today's IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash between Punjab and Bengaluru.

Prediction No. 1: Virat Kohli to score yet another half-century

In 13 innings in IPL 2025, Kohli has amassed 602 runs at an average of 60.20 and a strike rate of 147.91, with the aid of eight half-centuries. In RCB's last match against Lucknow Super Giants, he contributed another quick-fire fifty.

Expect Kohli to carry on his good from in Qualifier 1 against Punjab and notch up another 50-plus score. He could score 60-65 runs in 35-40 balls. When PBKS and RCB clashed in Mullanpur in the league stage, Kohli scored 73* off 54 balls.

Prediction No. 2: Shreyas Iyer to be dismissed cheaply

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer has done an impressive job with the bat in IPL 2025. In 14 innings, he has scored 514 runs at an average of 51.40 and a strike rate of 171.90, with five half-centuries. However, his IPL record in Mullanpur is poor. In four innings at the venue, he has only managed 25 runs.

The pitch in Mullanpur doesn't seem to suit Shreyas' style of play. He might thus be dismissed cheaply again in Qualifier 1. The right-handed batter could be out for 10-15 runs in 7-8 balls, possibly dismissed by a fast bowler.

Prediction No. 3: RCB to beat PBKS in a close game

Punjab and Bengaluru clashed twice in the league stage, with both sides winning one game each. RCB, however, got the better of PBKS by seven wickets when the teams clashed in Mullanpur on April 20.

Incredibly, Bengaluru have not lost a single away match in IPL 2025. As such, they would be favorites to clinch Qualifier 1. Expect a tough game though, with Bengaluru sneaking home by either 10-12 runs or 2-3 wickets.

