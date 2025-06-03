SK makes 3 predictions for today's RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final; No. 3 is about the winner

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. Both sides are yet to win the IPL crown, so irrespective of the result, the T20 league will witness a new champion. PBKS and RCB finished first and second in the points table after the league stage, so it is only fair that they meet in the final again.

Bengaluru thumped Punjab by eight wickets when the sides clashed in Mullanpur in Qualifier 1. PBKS' batting completely capitulated as they were rolled over for 101 in 14.1 overs. To their credit, Punjab lifted themselves admirably and got the better of Mumbai Indians (MI) by five wickets in Qualifier 2.

Ahead of the RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 final clash in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, here are Sportskeeda's three predictions for the mega contest based on form, pitch conditions and history.

Prediction No. 1: Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer to play prominent knocks

Both Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer have been in excellent form for their respective franchises in IPL 2025. Kohli has notched up 614 runs in 14 innings and Shreyas 603 in 16 visits to the crease. Expect them to come up with good knocks in the IPL 2025 final as well. Both could score 35-40 runs at a swift pace. With luck going their way, they could notch up half-centuries in the IPL 2025 final.

Kohli has played six matches in Ahmedabad in the IPL. In six innings, he has scored 219 runs at an average of 54.75 and a strike rate of 131.13, with two half-centuries. Shreyas has an exceptional IPL record at the venue. In three innings, he has scored 242 runs without being dismissed at a strike rate of 226.16. Amazingly, he has crossed the fifty mark in all three visits to the crease.

Prediction No. 2: Josh Hazlewood to take at least 2 wickets

Josh Hazlewood excelled in the Qualifier 1 against PBKS, claiming three big wickets including that of Shreyas. The RCB pacer has claimed 21 wickets in 11 matches in IPL 2025 at an average of 15.81. The Aussie could impress in the final yet again. Expect him to claim at least two wickets, dismissing one of the two PBKS openers.

Prediction No. 3: Chasing team to win IPL 2025 final

The last three IPL finals have been won by chasing sides. Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by seven wickets in 2022. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat GT by five wickets [DLS method] in a rain-hit clash in Ahmedabad in 2023. Last year, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) hammered Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in Chepauk. Expect the chasing side to win the IPL 2025 final too.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More