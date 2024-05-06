"Sky helped 8 other teams along with MI "- Top 10 funny memes after MI's dominant win in IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comfortably in the 55th match of IPL 2024 on Monday (May 6) at the Wankhede Stadium. Courtesy of the commanding win, MI moved one spot up the ninth position in the points table.

After being asked to bat first, SRH notched up a respectable total of 173/8 in 20 overs. Travis Head top-scored for them with a knock of 48 (30), while Pat Cummins played a brilliant cameo of 35* (18) to finish the innings on a high. Hardik Pandya and Piyush Chawla starred for MI with the ball, scalping three wickets apiece.

SRH pacers then bowled magnificently with the new ball and reduced MI to 31/3 in 4.1 overs. Rohit Sharma (4), Ishan Kishan (9), and Naman Dhir (0) were back in the dugout without scoring much.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma joined hands at this juncture and weathered the storm by batting sensibly. As soon as the opportunity presented itself, Suryakumar latched on and smashed the bowlers all around the park to inject momentum into the chase.

The World No. 1 T20I batter was in full flow as he hit a blistering 51-ball century and helped MI cruise to the target in just 17.2 overs. Tilak Varma supported him with a handy knock of 37* (32).

Fans on social media enjoyed the IPL 2024 match between MI and SRH on Monday night. They expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes on social media platforms like X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

"We were probably a bit short"- SRH captain Pat Cummins after loss against MI in IPL 2024 match

After the conclusion of the match, SRH skipper Pat Cummins reflected on the loss, saying:

"We were probably a bit short with the bat. Little bit in there on the wicket early. I always thought that the wicket had something about it. Having Sunny out there helped us get to 170."

He added:

"A quick bowler would have been great but I don't think that would have made a difference. It's T20 cricket and doesn't really work out the way you want. SKY took the game away for us. Hopefully a few more fireworks in the coming games."

DC will square off against RR in the next match of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7.

