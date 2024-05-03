Malayalam actor Biju Menon recently congratulated and cheered for Sanju Samson after his selection in the Indian 15-member squad for the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup. The mega tournament will be held in the West Indies and the USA between June 1 and 29.

The BCCI announced the Indian squad for the tournament earlier this week on Tuesday. Strong performances for India and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2024 forced the selectors to rope in Sanju Samson as a wicketkeeper-batter along with Rishabh Pant.

Samson pipped the likes of KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Jitesh Sharma, and others for the spot. It is a great opportunity for the Kerala cricketer after missing out on selection on numerous occasions over the years.

Renowned Malayalam actor Biju Menon was elated after learning about Sanju Samson's selection in the World Cup squad. He expressed his reaction by sharing a picture on his official Instagram handle. He captioned the post:

"So proud and happy my friend , keep going 😍 @imsanjusamson."

"You would assume Rishabh Pant is the first-choice keeper and the second is Sanju Samson" - Aakash Chopra on Indian 2024 T20 World Cup squad

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently analyzed the selectors' decision to choose Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson for the wicket-keeper's role for the 2024 T20 World Cup. He opined that both might not feature in the playing XI together and reckoned that Pant would be the first-choice keeper.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra said:

"Two wicketkeepers have been selected. One is Sanju Samson and the other is Rishabh Pant. Either of them can play, let's be fair. You would assume Rishabh Pant is the first-choice keeper and the second is Sanju Samson. I felt KL Rahul might get selected. I wouldn't have been surprised if he had been selected."

He added:

"I am not surprised even if he hasn't been selected because whoever would have been selected here, wouldn't have played. Neither of them has batted down the order. Sanju's T20 numbers are okay when he has batted down the order. KL Rahul hasn't played down the order at all. He has only played down the order in ODIs. It was not really that it would be a great injustice based on whoever was picked."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section below.

