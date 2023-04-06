"Something to do with the mind" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Devdutt Padikkal's scratchy knock in RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 fixture

Sanjay Manjrekar reckons that Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Devdutt Padikkal's struggles in the IPL 2023 fixture against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, April 5, weren't due to lack of intent.

The former Indian batter opined that Padikkal tried his best to up the ante, but failed to get going. The cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that the southpaw doesn't seem to be in the right frame of mind, which could be the reason behind his underwhelming performance.

Coming to bat at No. 5, Padikkal managed just 21 runs off 26 balls. RR ultimately failed to chase down the 198-run target at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, suffering a five-run defeat.

Assessing the southpaw's batting, here's what Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo after the match:

"His [Devdutt Padikkal] confidence is at rock bottom. That's the only reason why he was looking so scratchy. It wasn't about intent. Poor fellow was trying to play the big shots and up the tempo, but it wasn't happening. If that's not happening on a pitch like this, then obviously there's something to do with the mind."

Manjrekar claimed that Padikkal will continue to struggle if the Rajasthan think tank continues to play him in the middle order. He emphasized that the player needs to be promoted to No. 3, given that he is an opening batter and has achieved success while batting in the top order previously.

Manjrekar also highlighted that skipper Sanju Samson could move down and send Padikkal ahead of him, elaborating:

"The ideal batting order for RR would be if they want to keep backing Devdutt Padikkal, then he can't be batting at No.4 because it is tough for somebody who opens the innings to find form batting at No.4. There is Sanju Samson who could make the sacrifice and bat at No.4, which he has done in the past and is a good enough player to do that.

"You stick with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, have Devdutt Padikkal at three, Sanju Samson at four and have Shimron Hetmyer at five. That order shouldn't change come what may."

Notably, Padikkal was dismissed for two in RR's opening encounter of the season against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). While he hasn't fired in the competition lately, it is worth noting that he has an impressive record as an opener.

He showed a lot of promise in his debut season in 2020, finishing as the leading run-getter for Royals Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with 473 runs in 15 matches.

"There was nearly merit to retire him" - Tom Moody on Devdutt Padikkal's sluggish knock

During the discussion, former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody stated that RR could have considered retiring Devdutt Padikkal in the run chase, given that they had other power hitters waiting in the dugout.

He, however, mentioned that RR are unlikely to drop the 22-year-old after just two failed outings. Moody added:

"He [Padikkal] is under pressure, but I'd hate to think a player is going to be left out after two games. I think he just found it very difficult to find any rhythm to his game. and I think there was nearly merit to retire him.

"Because you look at the depth of their batting, Jason Holder came in and faced one ball. I know it's a different format, but Holder has got a double hundred in Test cricket. He can bat and he has hit sixes before in T20 cricket on a regular basis."

Sanju Samson and Co. slipped to fourth place in the points table after their maiden loss in IPL 2023. The side will next be seen in action when they take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Guwahati on Saturday, April 8.

