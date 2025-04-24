"It wasn't the umpire's mistake" - Aakash Chopra on Ishan Kishan's dismissal in SRH's IPL 2025 loss vs MI

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that the umpire cannot be blamed for ruling Ishan Kishan out in the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) IPL 2025 clash against the Mumbai Indians (MI). He pointed out that the wicketkeeper-batter had started walking himself, which would have convinced the umpire that he had nicked the ball.

Kishan scored a solitary run off four deliveries as SRH set MI a 144-run target in Match 41 of IPL 2025 in Hyderabad on Wednesday, April 23. The visitors achieved the target with seven wickets and 26 deliveries to spare to hand the home team their sixth defeat in eight games this season.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener opined that the on-field umpire had no option but to rule Kishan out in SRH's IPL 2025 clash against MI.

"There were a lot of discussions about whether it was out or not. If you are wondering what happened, Ishan Kishan actually walked. When the umpire saw him walking, he started raising his finger, but then he realized that no one was appealing. Then a token appeal was made. As per the rule, the umpire doesn't give it out unless you appeal," Chopra said (2:05).

"However, if the batter starts walking himself, then you have to say he must be out. Then we saw a flat line on DRS. If time is running bad, it should be like this. You felt you edged the ball. The umpire also felt you edged the ball because you started walking. No one heard anything. Only you felt it and walked. So it wasn't the umpire's mistake," he added.

The on-field was initially signalling a wide when a Deepak Chahar delivery to Ishan Kishan went down the leg side. However, he changed his decision when Kishan started to walk. The SRH batter didn't review the decision, although the UltraEdge suggested he hadn't nicked the ball.

"The Hyderabad guys might be thinking that they had the habit of playing on good pitches" - Aakash Chopra on the pitch for SRH vs MI IPL 2025 clash

SRH were reduced to 35/5 in their IPL 2025 clash against MI. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Reflecting on SRH's batting in their IPL 2025 clash against MI, Aakash Chopra opined that Pat Cummins and company might not be happy with the pitch prepared for Wednesday's game.

"The Hyderabad guys might be thinking that they had the habit of playing on good pitches. They used to get good pitches at home, so why are they getting such pitches where the bat is not striking the ball well? The ball is getting stuck and stopping a little," he said in the same video.

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that SRH's batting approach was also questionable.

"The second question they would ask is that there should be some other template as well to play cricket. It shouldn't be hit the ball whenever you see it. Wickets keep falling one after the other, stop sometime at least. So this is totally beyond understanding," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that the SunRisers Hyderabad's season is over. He noted that last season's runners-up are not playing well and are not adjusting to the conditions, with most of their batters struggling for runs.

