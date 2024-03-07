SRH cricketer Abhishek Sharma questioned by Gujarat Police in model Tanya Singh’s suicide case: Reports

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting all-rounder Abhishek Sharma was questioned by the Gujarat Police in Surat on Wednesday, March 6 in connection with the suspected suicide of model Tanya Singh. According to reports, the cricketer was interrogated for nearly four hours.

On February 19, Tanya was found hanging at her residence in Surat. Her body was discovered by her father, Bhanwar Singh, when he went to wake her up. The 28-year-old lived with her parents and had a good following on social media.

News agency PTI quoted police as saying that Abhishek was in a relationship with Tanya till seven months ago. The report also stated that the cops had asked the cricketer to appear before them for his recording statement.

Following a preliminary probe, the police found out that Tanya and Abhishek had been in touch with each other in the past and that the former had also sent text messages to the cricketer.

Abhishek was questioned at the Vesu police station for nearly four hours. An official seeking anonymity was quoted as saying by the news agency:

"We questioned Sharma about his relationship with Tanya Singh and since when they knew each other. It was revealed that both broke up six to seven months ago. Though she used to send him text messages over the phone, he had stopped replying to them.”

Earlier, a report in The Indian Express claimed that Abhishek had blocked Tanya’s phone number and was not replying to her messages on social media as well.

Who is Abhishek Sharma?

A 23-year-old batting all-rounder, Abhishek represents SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League. He has so far featured in 47 matches in the T20 league and has scored 893 runs at an average of 22.90 and a strike rate of 137.38, with four half-centuries.

The youngster from Punjab scored a hundred on his U-19 debut in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy. He led India to victory in the U-19 Asia Cup in 2016 and was a member of the 2018 U-19 World Cup squad.

Bought by the Delhi franchise at the IPL 2018, he clubbed 46* off 19 balls on debut for them against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Overall, Abhishek has the experience of 24 first-class matches, 53 List A games and 88 T20s.

