SRH Squad 2024: Complete SunRisers Hyderabad Squad and Player list for IPL 2024

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) purchased six players at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction in Dubai on Tuesday. Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins was their biggest purchase, picking him up for a whopping ₹20.5 crore. This was a new record for the most expensive buy at any IPL auction until it was broken by Cummins' Australian teammate Mitchell Starc, who was picked up by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a humungous sum of ₹24.75 crore.

SRH also purchased another Aussie World Cup star Travis Head for ₹6.8 crore. The left-handed batter was the Player of the Match in the semi-final and final of the tournament. SRH got lucky as they managed to sign Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga for his base price of ₹1.5 crore. Hyderabad also purchased Indian left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat for ₹1.6 crore.

SRH's other IPL 2024 auction picks were uncapped Indian left-arm pacer Akash Singh and leg-spinner Jhathavedh Subramanyan, both for ₹20 lakh each.

SunRisers Hyderabad entered the IPL 2024 auction with a purse of ₹34 crore. They had a maximum of six slots available, three of them being overseas slots. They ended the auction with a purse of ₹3.2 crore left.

List of players purchased by SRH at the IPL 2024 auction

Travis Head (₹6.8 crore)

Pat Cummins (₹20.5 crore)

Wanindu Hasaranga (₹1.5 crore)

Jaydev Unadkat (₹1.6 crore)

Akash Singh (₹20 lakh)

Jhathavedh Subramanyan (₹20 lakh)

SRH retained players list ahead of IPL 2024 auction

This is how SRH squad for IPL 2024 looked after they announced their retention list in November.

Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad (traded), T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Upendra Singh Yadav, Washington Sundar.

Full SRH squad after IPL 2024 auction

Below is the updated SunRisers Hyderabad squad after the IPL 2024 auction.

Travis Head, Pat Cummins, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan, Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Glenn Phillips, Heinrich Klaasen, Marco Jansen, Mayank Agarwal, Mayank Markande, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rahul Tripathi, Sanvir Singh, Shahbaz Ahamad (traded), T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Upendra Singh Yadav, Washington Sundar.

(Players purchased at the IPL 2024 auction in bold.)

