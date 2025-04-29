SRH players enjoy beach volleyball in Maldives during a team bonding session amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) players enjoyed beach volleyball during a team bonding session in the Maldives amid IPL 2025. The Hyderabad franchise was last seen on the field on Friday (April 25), when they faced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at their home venue, Chepauk Stadium. SRH beat CSK by five wickets, registering their first-ever win at the iconic venue against the host team.

The SunRisers players then traveled to the Maldives after the game to unwind in a one-week break before their next match of IPL 2025. The Hyderabad franchise posted a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of the players' activities during the vacation. In it, star players like Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma could be seen playing beach volleyball with their teammates and having a great time. The post was captioned:

Beach, volleyball, and more - Team bonding retreat session in full flow 💯🏐

You can watch the video below:

SRH are currently ninth on the IPL 2025 points table

SRH began the season strongly with a dominating batting performance against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their opening match, scoring 286 runs in a winning cause. However, things went downhill after that, as they suffered four consecutive losses due to poor performance from their batting and bowling departments.

In their four latest games, the SunRisers beat CSK and PBKS but suffered two losses against the Mumbai Indians (MI). They are currently in the ninth position in the points table with six points from nine games and a poor net run rate of -1.103. Here is the schedule for their remaining games in IPL 2025:

May 2: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad, 7.30 pm

May 5: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

May 10: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad, 7.30 pm

May 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Bengaluru, 7.30 pm

May 18: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Lucknow, 7.30 pm

Do you think SRH can still turn around their season and clinch a playoff spot in IPL 2025? Let us know your opinions on the matter in the comments section.

