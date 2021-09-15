IPL 2021: SRH's Mujeeb Ur Rahman yet to receive his visa, uncertainty over when he will join the franchise

Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who is a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team (SRH) in IPL 2021, is yet to arrive in the UAE due to issues with his entry visa.

Upon his arrival in the UAE, Mujeeb Ur Rahman will undergo a quarantine before joining the other squad members. With the second phase of IPL 2021 due to start on September 19 and SRH set to play their first game on September 22, it is likely that the 20-year-old will miss the first few games of the tournament.

A source close to the team told the ANI that there is uncertainty surrounding the date of Mujeeb Ur Rahman's arrival but added that they are working on the issue. He said:

"It is still being worked on, and there is no clear date as to when Mujeeb can join his franchise. His entry visa is still being worked on and there should be an update soon."

Mujeeb Ur Rahman's teammates Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi arrive in the UAE

Meanwhile, Mujeeb Ur Rahman's Afghanistan teammates Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have already arrived in the UAE and are undergoing their mandatory seven-day quarantine.

These two players would be available for selection for SRH's first game in the UAE against the Delhi Capitals (DC).

On the other hand, the overseas players currently participating in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the series between South Africa and Sri Lanka will undergo a two-day quarantine on reaching the UAE. They will all be tested before they join their respective teams' bio-bubbles.

"The players coming in from the bubbles in CPL and from the SA-SL series will undergo two days of isolation. They will come in and go into their rooms on the first day, they will then get tested the next day, and once the results come in, they will join the squad members in the bubble," the source told ANI.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman played just one game in the first half of IPL 2021, in which he picked up a couple of wickets. SRH are languishing at the bottom of the points table with only one win in seven games.

