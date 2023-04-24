SRH vs DC, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and chose to bat first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in match number 34 of IPL 2023 on Monday, April 24.

Both Delhi and Hyderabad are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround after a slow start. The David Warner-led DC side suffered five back-to-back losses at the start.

Their losing streak ultimately ended after a four-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They are currently languishing in the bottom spot in the points table.

Hyderabad have won two of their six games so far, and they occupy the penultimate position in the standings. Having lost their previous two encounters, SRH will be keen to get back to their winning ways.

List of substitute players for the SRH vs DC match

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Rahul Tripathi

Delhi Capitals: Mukesh Kumar, Lalit Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull

Speaking at the toss, David Warner stated that they want to bat first considering the batting-friendly surface. He said:

"We are gonna bat first. Looks a nice surface, has got a nice even sheen to it. If you put a good total on the board, you can defend it. It's about being consistent. We got to start well in the first 6 with bat and ball. My mindset is to thank the crowd, they've been a great support.

"For me, it's about entertaining them. Absolutely love this venue, I owe it to the fans. Sarfaraz Khan comes in and Ripal Patel is in. I owe it to the curator, you have to start well."

SRH skipper Aiden Markram was happy with the toss as he suggested that Hyderabad would have anyway preferred to bowl first, adding:

"We would have bowled first, not too unhappy. The surface shouldn't get worse. It's an important game for us, we need to start getting points on the board. We are looking forward to the challenge.

"Should be a good game of cricket. There's one change within the sixteen.Nitish Reddy gets into the 16 - bowling all-rounder for us. In terms of our batting, it has been up and down but we've made a conscious decision to pick a top six/seven that we are going to hopefully back for the remaining games. Looks good, pretty similar to the Mumbai game. Plenty runs there, hopefully we can deliver a good performance."

SRH vs DC playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Aiden Markram(c), Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik

Delhi Capitals: David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma

Poll : 0 votes