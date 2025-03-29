CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have finally broken their hoodoo. After a wait of 17 long years, they have finally won an IPL game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

RCB have started their IPL 2025 campaign on a terrific note, winning both their matches emphatically thus far. Meanwhile, CSK have endured their first defeat, with their bowling taking a toll in the first innings. Now the match is in the history books, let us look at the the award winners, scorecard, and top stats from this IPL 2025 match.

List of all award winners in CSK vs RCB IPL 2025 match

This high-octane match saw several award winners, including the players who hit most fours and sixes. However, the prestigious Player of the Match award went to none other than the RCB captain Rajat Patidar, who scored a scintillating 51 off 32 in the first innings.

With an incredible spell of 3/21, Josh Hazlewood was one of the other candidates to win the POTM award. Catch the list of all award winners below.

Electric Striker of the Match: Phil Salt (Strike rate of 200)

Fantasy King of the Match: Josh Hazlewood (102 points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Rajat Patidar (3 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Rachin Ravindra (5 fours)

Most dot balls in the Match: Josh Hazlewood (15 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Rajat Patidar (51 off 32)

CSK vs RCB match scorecard

RCB batting scorecard vs CSK [Sportskeeda]

Despite Chepauk being much more bowling-friendly venue, a total of 342 runs were scored in the CSK vs RCB game. The highest run-getter was Rajat Patidar, who hammered 51 off 32. He got three reprieves in just one over but made the most of them.

Virat Kohli made a painstaking 30-ball 31 but Phil Salt's 32 off 16 definitely helped RCB score above par. For CSK, Noor Ahmad took three wickets and is currently the Purple Cap holder as well.

RCB batting scorecard vs CSK [Sportskeeda]

In reply, CSK lost wickets early. Rahul Tripathi (5), Ruturaj Gaikwad (0) and Deepak Hooda (4) all were dismissed within the powerplay. Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were impressive with their performance in the powerplay.

Then, Rachin Ravindra (41) tried to calm the situation but he too fell in a match-sealing over by Yash Dayal (2/18). MS Dhoni came to bat at number nine and gave fans something to cheer for with his 30* off 16. At the end, RCB won the match by 50 runs.

CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match

This rivalry added a fresh chapter not without a few remarkable milestones and record. Below are a few major records that were created or broken in the CSK vs RCB match:

Ravindra Jadeja has now become the first player in IPL history to have more than 3000 runs and 100+ wickets. MS Dhoni is now officially the highest run-scorer for CSK in the IPL. He now has 4,693 runs, while Suresh Raina had 4,687 runs to his name. This is now RCB's largest victory (by runs remaining) against CSK (50-run win). This 50-run defeat is now CSK's heaviest defeat at Chepauk in the IPL.

