SRH vs MI: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2023?

Mumbai Indians (MI) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 14 runs in yesterday’s Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Uppal, Hyderabad. Sent into bat after losing the toss, Mumbai put up 192/5 on the board. In the chase, Hyderabad were bowled out for 178 in 19.5 overs.

Chasing a challenging target, SRH needed to get off to a bright start. However, Harry Brook perished for 9, top-edging a short ball from Jason Behrendorff to cover-point. Rahul Tripathi (7) also fell to the pacer, caught behind as he tried to run a ball down to third man.

Mayank Agarwal and Aiden Markram added 46 for the third wicket. However, the promising stand ended when Markram (22 off 17) toe-ended Cameron Green to deep midwicket. Abhishek Sharma (1) was then caught at long-off off Piyush Chawla’s bowling.

Heinrich Klaasen gave MI a scare with a terrific exhibition of big-hitting. In the 14th over, he went after Chawla and launched him for 4,6,6,4. However, the leggie had the last laugh as Klaasen was caught for 36 off 16, attempting another big hit.

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Arjun takes the final wicket and A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.Arjun takes the final wicket and @mipaltan win by 14 runs. A special moment for young Arjun Tendulkar, who gets his first wicket in #TATAIPL and it is his captain Rohit Sharma, who takes the catch of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Arjun takes the final wicket and @mipaltan win by 14 runs. https://t.co/1jAa2kBm0Z

Agarwal (48 off 41) spent time at the crease, but never threatened to break free. In the end, he mistimed a low full toss off Riley Meredith to long-on. The lower-order batters threw their bat around, but couldn’t get that one big over that could have made the difference.

Green, Varma lift MI to 192/5

Sent into bat, MI put up an impressive 192/5 as Green hammered an unbeaten 64 off 40, while Tilak Varma scored a blazing 37 off 17 balls.

Openers Rohit Sharma (28 off 18) and Ishan Kishan (38 off 31) again got Mumbai off to a brisk start, adding 41 in 4.4 overs. The partnership ended when the MI skipper was foxed by a cutter from T Natarajan and presented a catch off a leading edge to mid-off.

Kishan looked good for a big score, but fell to Marco Jansen. Attempting a big hit, he was undone by some extra pace and miscued the stroke. Markram took a great catch, running back from mid-off. Suryakumar Yadav (7) came in and whipped the left-arm pacer for six, but fell in the same over as he checked his drive and lobbed a catch.

Green and Varma added 56 runs for the fourth wicket. The duo took on Jansen in the 15th over, which went for 21. While the Aussie struck two fours, the Indian batter smacked consecutive sixes.

Varma’s fine knock ended when he mistimed a knuckle ball from Bhuvneshwar Kumar to deep cover. Green, however, carried on and struck Natarajan for three fours and a six in the 18th over.

SRH vs MI: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2023 match?

Green played an excellent knock for Mumbai and also picked up the wicket of Markram. Varma impressed again with a blazing cameo.

With the ball, Behrendorff, Meredith and Chawla claimed two wickets each. Tim David took four catches and ran out Washington Sundar with a direct hit.

For SRH, Jansen claimed two wickets. In the chase, Klaasen impressed with 36 off 16 balls.

Green was named Player of the Match for his all-round effort.

Poll : 0 votes